Cheyenne Frontier Days Has Been Nominated for an ACM Award

Just about every year, we get to tell you about all the great artists that are nominated for the ACM Awards. But this year, we can brag about the fact that our very own Cheyenne Frontier Days is nominated for an award at the annual nationally popular show.

We know what we have here every time the 'Daddy Of 'Em All' is at Frontier Park in Cheyenne. But it's that much more amazing that we get the national recognition for everyone to see. The Academy of Country Music has nominated Cheyenne Frontier Days for the Fair/Rodeo of the Year award.

Within the category, CFD will compete against the Auburn Rodeo, the California Mid-State Fair, the Minnesota State Fair, and the San Antonio Rodeo. The announcement for the nomination was made this morning (February 10th).

Cheyenne Frontier Days also posted about the nomination on their own Facebook page.

In less than one month, we'll get to see if the Daddy Of 'Em All can pull off winning the award, which would be well deserved, should it happen. The ACM Awards are on March 7th this year in Las Vegas, NV. This year's ACMs will also be live-streamed on Amazon Prime.

While we're definitely stoked to see everyone in the West's favorite festival getting a well deserved ACM nomination, we'll also get to see them make another huge announcement next month when the concert lineup is revealed for this year's Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Hopefully, in March 2022, we're going to be celebrating quite a bit about Cheyenne Frontier Days. That includes an ACM Award too perhaps.

