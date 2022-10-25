Luke Combs, Reba McEntire and more are among the country artists who've been added to the roster of performers at the upcoming 2022 CMA Awards.

The Country Music Association announced a slate of new performers in a press release on Tuesday morning (Nov. 1). Brothers Osborne with the War and Treaty, Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde and Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti and John Osborne, Thomas Rhett with Katy Perry, Cole Swindell, Chris Stapleton and Elle King with the Black Keys are also among the artists who've been added to the performance lineup for the annual awards ceremony.

The newly announced artists join an all-star lineup for the awards show, which is set to take place on Nov. 9. Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen and Carrie Underwood are just a few of the A-Listers set to grace the stage during the awards show.

Lambert — the CMA's most-nominated female artist of all time — will perform "Geraldene," which is one of three tracks that appears both on her latest studio album, Palomino, as well as her stripped-down The Marfa Tapes project from 2021. Underwood is on deck for a rousing rendition of "Hate My Heart," her newest single, while Wallen — who's up for Entertainer of the Year for the first time at this year's awards show — will perform his hit, "You Proof."

Also on deck to perform is Luke Bryan, who is co-hosting the 2022 CMAs with former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning. He'll take a break from his hosting duties for a live performance of "Country On," his newest single.

Pearce is scheduled to perform an unnamed, special song from her 29: Written in Stone album, but that's not all: She's also appearing alongside Kelsea Ballerini and Kelly Clarkson for a live rendition of "You're Drunk, Go Home," a collaboration that appears on Ballerini's September 2022 album, Subject to Change. The team-up between the three women isn't a huge surprise: TMZ leaked the news previously, and Billboard subsequently confirmed the collaboration with the CMA.

It's not the only collaboration on deck at the awards show. Zac Brown Band will appear alongside Marcus King and Jimmie Allen for a special group version of their song, "Out in the Middle." Plus, Hardy will appear alongside Lainey Wilson — the latter of whom is the CMA's most-nominated artist of 2022 — for a performance of their brand-new duet, "Wait in the Truck."

But perhaps the most special moment of the CMA Awards this year will take place right at the beginning: The show will open with a special, all-star tribute to Loretta Lynn, who died early in October.

Presenters for the 2022 CMA Awards will be announced in the coming days. The 2022 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville on Nov. 9 at 8PM ET on ABC.

2022 CMA Awards Performers:

Alan Jackson Tribute Feat. Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson

Ashley McBryde with Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti and John Osborne, "When Will I Be Loved"

Brothers Osborne with the War and Treaty, "It's Only Rock & Roll (But I Like It)"

Carly Pearce, "Dear Miss Loretta"

Carrie Underwood, "Hate My Heart"

Chris Stapleton with Patty Loveless, "You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive"

Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can't"

Cole Swindell, "She Had Me at Heads Carolina"

Elle King with the Black Keys, "Great Balls of Fire"

Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson, "You're Drunk, Go Home"

Hardy and Lainey Wilson, "Wait in the Truck"

Loretta Lynn Tribute Feat. Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood

Luke Bryan, "Country On"

Luke Combs, "The Kind of Love We Make"

Miranda Lambert, "Geraldene"

Morgan Wallen, "You Proof"

Pillbox Patti with John Osborne

Thomas Rhett with Katy Perry, "Where We Started"

Zac Brown Band with Jimmie Allen and Marcus King, "Out in the Middle"