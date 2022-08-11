27-Year-Old Killed in Rollover Crash Northwest of Cheyenne

A 27-year-old Cheyenne man is dead after rolling his pickup northwest of town early Wednesday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. near milepost 27 on Wyoming 211 (Horse Creek Road).

The patrol says Adam Martin was headed north at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, went into the west ditch, struck a dirt embankment, went airborne, and flipped his pickup.

The patrol says it's unknown if Martin, who died at the scene, was wearing his seat belt.

The patrol says speed and driver fatigue/asleep are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

This is the 62nd fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2022 compared to 68 in 2021, 74 in 2020, 103 in 2019, and 64 in 2018 to date.