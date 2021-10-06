I-25 Horse Creek Interchange to Reopen After Monthslong Closure

The Horse Creek Road interchange on Interstate 25 is expected to reopen Thursday, as crews wrap up a monthslong bridge rehabilitation project.

Wyoming Department of Transportation spokeswoman Andrea Staley says travelers may see some ramp closures on I-25 while the guardrail is upgraded to current standards.

"Sections of guardrail on the service roads (Bishop Blvd. and Hynds Ave.) will also be replaced," Staley said in a release. "Watch for flaggers as well as one-way alternating traffic around the guardrail work."

Staley says there will be some seeding and painting to complete underneath the bridge as well, and traffic should stay alert for potential lane closures, reduced speed limits, and other potential delays.

The minor work is expected to be complete in the coming weeks.

