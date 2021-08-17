Asphalt Patching Occurring August 17

Simon Contractors began preparing the roadway for asphalt patching today.

This patching will result in travel impacts between 11th Street and 15th Street as well as around the 22nd and Reynolds intersection.

Following the preparation work, Simon contractors will be patching the asphalt on Wednesday, August 18th.

Once completed the contractor will open Reynolds Street to live traffic between 11th Street and 15th Street as well as the 22nd and Reynolds intersection.