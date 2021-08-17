Asphalt Patching Occurring August 17
Simon Contractors began preparing the roadway for asphalt patching today.
Get our free mobile app
This patching will result in travel impacts between 11th Street and 15th Street as well as around the 22nd and Reynolds intersection.
Following the preparation work, Simon contractors will be patching the asphalt on Wednesday, August 18th.
Once completed the contractor will open Reynolds Street to live traffic between 11th Street and 15th Street as well as the 22nd and Reynolds intersection.
LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?
Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.