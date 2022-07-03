The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening in southeast Wyoming and especially in parts of the Nebraska Panhandle.

Some storms could feature winds of up to 60 miles per hour and hail of up to a quarter in size.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected this afternoon and evening. These storms will likely increase in coverage and intensity as they move to the east-northeast through mid to late afternoon. Some storms may have the potential to become severe, with damaging winds over 60 MPH the main concern. A few isolated storms may contain up to quarter-sized hail.''