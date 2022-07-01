This Weekend in Laramie: 4th of July Edition

We're entering my favorite summer weekend - that's right, it's the 4th of July Weekend! Laramie is ready to party like its 1776, with the iconic Freedom Has a Birthday celebration kicking off on Monday. And plenty of other fun, phenomenal events are taking place over the weekend to get you primed to celebrate our country's birthday. So let's check them out!

Friday, July 1st

Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market

Get your 4th of July BBQ supplies from local vendors at the Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market! Baked goods, fresh veggies, salsa, and more will be for sale at the market.

When: 3 to 7 p.m.

3 to 7 p.m. Where: Downtown Laramie (N. Depot Park Parking Lot on S. 1st St.)

Downtown Laramie (N. Depot Park Parking Lot on S. 1st St.) Cost: Varies.

Varies. More Information: Click here.

Ghosts of Laramie Past @ the Crowbar

Celebrate the Crowbar and Grill's 10th Anniversary with music from the bands of Laramie's past. Bands include Redbush, Shotgun Shogun, and Elk Tongue. Double Dubs and Chaco's Tacos will be onsite alongside a beer tent.

When: 5 to 11 p.m.

5 to 11 p.m. Where: The Crowbar and Grill (202 S. 2nd St.

Laramie, WY)

The Crowbar and Grill (202 S. 2nd St. Laramie, WY) Cost: FREE, food trucks extra.

FREE, food trucks extra. More Information: Click here.

Snowy Range Summer Theatre: Murderers

Enjoy a cat-and-mouse comedy featuring three monologues about revenge, blackmail, money, jealousy, justice, and murder. The Theatre promises it will be a "killer" time.

When: Shows July 1-2 at 7:30 p.m.

Shows July 1-2 at 7:30 p.m. Where: 1000 E University Ave.

Laramie, WY

1000 E University Ave. Laramie, WY Cost: $14 general admission, $11 seniors, $7 students and children under 18.

$14 general admission, $11 seniors, $7 students and children under 18. More Information: Click here.

Search for Extra-Terrestrial Life

Do aliens exist? If so, where? Join the UW Planetarium on a search for extra-terrestrial life.

When: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Where: N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St.

Laramie, WY

N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St. Laramie, WY Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.

$5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE. More Information: Click here.

Saturday, July 2nd

Kid's Horse Show @ Laramie Jubilee Days

Bring the kids to enjoy a day of rodeo from their peers. Events include a "tiny tots" lead class, barrel race, pee-wee events, and more.

When: The event starts at 9 a.m.

The event starts at 9 a.m. Where:

Albany County Fairgrounds

(2994 S. 3rd St.Laramie, WY)

Albany County Fairgrounds (2994 S. 3rd St.Laramie, WY) Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click here.

Albany Lodge 4th of July Party

Celebrate the 4th a little early at the Albany Lodge! Enjoy smoked ribs, live music, and a game of cornhole with the whole family.

When: 12 to 9 p.m.

12 to 9 p.m. Where: The Albany Lodge (1148 Hwy. 11

Laramie, WY)

The Albany Lodge (1148 Hwy. 11 Laramie, WY) Cost: $15.99 per person, raffles extra.

$15.99 per person, raffles extra. More Information: Click here.

Distant Worlds - Alien Life? @ the Planetarium

Search for aliens at the University of Wyoming Planetarium

When: 2 p.m.

2 p.m. Where: N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St.

Laramie, WY

N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St. Laramie, WY Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.

$5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE. More Information: Click here.

Snowy Range Summer Theatre: Happy Days

Enjoy an afternoon of Theatre exploring the meaning of existence in a cheerful, satirical setting.

When: 2 p.m.

2 p.m. Where: 1000 E University Ave.

Laramie, WY

1000 E University Ave. Laramie, WY Cost: $14 general admission, $11 seniors, $7 students and children under 18.

$14 general admission, $11 seniors, $7 students and children under 18. More Information: Click here.

Children's Mindfulness @ the Library

Take the kids for a visit to the library to learn mindfulness skills. For children ages 4-9.

When: 2 to 3 p.m.

2 to 3 p.m. Where: Albany County Library (310 S. 8th St. Laramie WY)

Albany County Library (310 S. 8th St. Laramie WY) Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click here.

Live Music @ the Bear Bottom Bar and Grill

Jam out with Danno from Wyo at the Bear Bottom.

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

4 to 7 p.m. Where: The Bear Bottom Bar and Grill (2760 Hwy. 130

Centennial, WY)

The Bear Bottom Bar and Grill (2760 Hwy. 130 Centennial, WY) Cost: FREE music, food extra.

FREE music, food extra. More Information: Click here.

Wyoming Skies @ the Planetarium

Explore Wyoming's magnificent skies at the UW Planetarium.

When: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Where: N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St.

Laramie, WY

N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St. Laramie, WY Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.

$5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE. More Information: Click here.

Sunday, July 3rd

4th of July Trivia @ Lovejoy's

Enjoy an afternoon of patriotic trivia at Lovejoy's Bar and Grill.

When: 4 p.m.

4 p.m. Where: Lovejoy's Bar and Grill (101 Grand Ave. Laramie WY)

Lovejoy's Bar and Grill (101 Grand Ave. Laramie WY) Cost: FREE, food extra.

FREE, food extra. More Information: Click here.

Ranch Rodeo @ Jubilee Days

Bring the family to watch the working cowhand compete against one another! Concessions are available in case you get hungry.

When: 10 a.m.

10 a.m. Where: Albany County Fairgrounds

(2994 S. 3rd St. Laramie, WY)

Albany County Fairgrounds (2994 S. 3rd St. Laramie, WY) Cost: Varies.

Varies. More Information: Click here.

Live Music @ Bear Bottom Bar and Grill

Enjoy an afternoon of jazz at the Bear Bottom Bar and Grill.

When: 2 to 5 p.m.

2 to 5 p.m. Where: The Bear Bottom Bar and Grill (2760 Hwy. 130

Centennial, WY)

The Bear Bottom Bar and Grill (2760 Hwy. 130 Centennial, WY) Cost: FREE music, food extra.

FREE music, food extra. More Information: Click here.

Walk With a Doc

Stretch your legs with the docs from Ivinson.

When: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Where: Washington Park

Washington Park Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click here.

Monday, July 4th

Freedom Has a Birthday

Laramie's 4th of July celebration kicks off with a birthday bash to end all bashes. Kids events, live music, and more!

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Washington Park

Washington Park Cost: FREE; vendors vary.

FREE; vendors vary. More Information: Click here.

Fire in the Sky Fireworks Show

Enjoy an evening of fireworks, visible through the whole city.

When: 10 p.m.

10 p.m. Where: Across Laramie

Across Laramie Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click here.

Bear Bottom Bar and Grill 4th of July Celebration and Fireworks

Celebrate Bear Bottom Bar and Grill's anniversary AND the 4th of July with music and fireworks.

When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Where: The Bear Bottom Bar and Grill (2760 Hwy. 130

Centennial, WY)

The Bear Bottom Bar and Grill (2760 Hwy. 130 Centennial, WY) Cost: FREE, food extra.

FREE, food extra. More Information: Click here.

Gem City Bison 4th of July Celebration and Game Day

There's nothing better than a baseball game on the 4th of July. Head to the park for the game and stay for the fireworks!

When: The game starts at 2:35 p.m. 4th of July Celebration starts at 6:05 p.m.

starts at 2:35 p.m. 4th of July Celebration starts at 6:05 p.m. Where: 2300 E Willett Dr. Laramie, WY

2300 E Willett Dr. Laramie, WY Cost: $8 for general admission; $5 for seniors and military.

$8 for general admission; $5 for seniors and military. More Information: Click here.