Cheyenne has been growing lately. There's been some new businesses that have been opening and some that are currently in the process of being built. But given the city size, and the fact that it is the capital city in Wyoming, what if we could have a second location to some of our favorite restaurants that currently have just one location?

Sure, it's nice that we already have the one location of these establishments. However, in most cases, the only spot for each of these restaurants in located in the northern region of the city. Not only that, but based on their popularity, another location would only serve them well. It's along the same lines as to why we have multiple locations of places like McDonald's, Taco Bell, Wendy's, Subway, Taco Johns, etc. The same convenience principles apply.

So why not take a look a some restaurants throughout Cheyenne that deserve a second location in the capital city...

7 Restaurants That Need a 2nd Location in Cheyenne

So there they are. Several popular Cheyenne restaurant establishments that could certainly use another location elsewhere in the capital city. You can't have too much of one thing, right?

Of course, there are plenty of other logistics that go into that, which I am not expert on, so I cannot speak to that. However, I'm sure at some point you have had your own ideas about restaurant locations that are needed throughout the city. What Cheyenne restaurants would you like to see a second location to?

11 Restaurant Chains That Cheyenne Needs Right Now

- 11 Restaurant Chains That Cheyenne Needs Right Now

REMEMBER: Cheyenne Still Loves this Lost Hamburger Stand and Drive-in

DINNERTIME: Best Mexican Food in Cheyenne According to Yelp