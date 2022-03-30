Cheyenne Bookstore Moving to Make Room for Natural Grocers

Cheyenne's Natural Grocers is going to be on the move in the near future. The natural and organic grocery store chain and cafe is going to moving from its current location at 5116 Frontier Mall Drive to a bigger location that has more of a design of your typical grocery store. The new location is down the street on Dell Range Blvd where the current location for Barnes & Noble Booksellers currently is.

The exact address is 1851 Dell Range Blvd. There will also be a redesign before the tentative opening in August for Natural Grocers at the new location. They will also apply for the retail liquor license that is currently open in Cheyenne as the larger property would allow space to sell packaged liquor.

As for Barnes & Noble, they will temporarily be moving over to a space inside Frontier Mall. Their last day at the current Barnes & Noble location on Dell Range will be May 15th. Their hope is to move to a new standalone location at some point early in 2023. Barnes & Noble posted about the situation, along with a statement on their Facebook page:

As the post mentions, Barnes & Noble has been at that location on Dell Range in Cheyenne for the past 27 years. As they are leaving the current location on May 15th, they are celebrating that with a sale that starts Thursday (March 31st) and continues until their last day at the Dell Range location.

Things will look a little bit different on Dell Range Blvd in Cheyenne later in 2022 and into 2023.

