Did you know that May is Wyoming Historic Preservation Month? Across the state, the Alliance for Historic Wyoming is hosting exploring Wyoming's rich and diverse history.

The city of Laramie is hosting several of these events, including the 100th Anniversary of the Cooper House, after-hours tours at the Territorial Prison, and a Historic Laramie Walking Tour!

In honor of the intriguing history of Laramie, I've compiled a list of interesting facts and tidbits about the Gem City of the Plains. Do you know them all?

7 Facts You Probably Don't Know About Laramie, WY Explore interesting tidbits about Laramie, Wyoming.

If you're looking to explore more of Laramie's neat history, check out the AHW events going on in town.

AHW Laramie Events:

Cinco De Mayo At the Territorial Prison When: May 5th from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Where: 975 Snowy Range Rd, Laramie, WY 82070 Cost: Free What: Celebrates Cinco de Mayo and the State Territorial Prison's 150th anniversary. The event includes burritos, pinatas, and more. Get more information here.



Cooper Mansion 100th Birthday Celebration When: May 15th from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Where: 1000 E University Ave, Laramie, WY 82071 Cost: Free What: Celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Cooper Mansion. The event includes refreshments, stories, and live music. Find out more here.



Historic Laramie Walking Tour When: May 20-21st from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. Where: Starts at the Wyoming Women's History House, 317 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070 Cost: Free What: Takes guests through Historic Downtown Laramie to learn about the area. For more information, click here.

