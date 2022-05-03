7 Facts About Laramie You Probably Don’t Know
Did you know that May is Wyoming Historic Preservation Month? Across the state, the Alliance for Historic Wyoming is hosting exploring Wyoming's rich and diverse history.
The city of Laramie is hosting several of these events, including the 100th Anniversary of the Cooper House, after-hours tours at the Territorial Prison, and a Historic Laramie Walking Tour!
In honor of the intriguing history of Laramie, I've compiled a list of interesting facts and tidbits about the Gem City of the Plains. Do you know them all?
7 Facts You Probably Don't Know About Laramie, WY
Explore interesting tidbits about Laramie, Wyoming.
If you're looking to explore more of Laramie's neat history, check out the AHW events going on in town.
AHW Laramie Events:
- Cinco De Mayo At the Territorial Prison
- When: May 5th from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Where: 975 Snowy Range Rd, Laramie, WY 82070
- Cost: Free
- What: Celebrates Cinco de Mayo and the State Territorial Prison's 150th anniversary. The event includes burritos, pinatas, and more. Get more information here.
- Cooper Mansion 100th Birthday Celebration
- When: May 15th from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
- Where: 1000 E University Ave, Laramie, WY 82071
- Cost: Free
- What: Celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Cooper Mansion. The event includes refreshments, stories, and live music. Find out more here.
- Historic Laramie Walking Tour
- When: May 20-21st from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.
- Where: Starts at the Wyoming Women's History House, 317 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070
- Cost: Free
- What: Takes guests through Historic Downtown Laramie to learn about the area. For more information, click here.
- Ivinson Mansion 50th Anniversary of Historic Preservation
- When: Tuesday-Saturday through the month of May from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
- Where: 603 E Ivinson Ave, Laramie, WY 82070
- Cost: Free
- What: Explores the 50 years of historic preservation and the history and heritage of the Laramie area. Click here to find out more.