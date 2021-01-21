74 MPH Wind Recorded At Cheyenne Airport, More Wind Today

Denver Post via Getty Images

Winds of 80 miles per hour were recorded in Arlington on Wednesday, with a gust of 74 miles per hour logged at the Cheyenne Airport, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

Here are the top wind speeds officially recorded in southeast Wyoming:

And the windy weather is expected to continue today in many areas:

High Wind Warnings continue this morning through 11am for areas along and west of Laramie along I-80 and the Shirley Basin. Wind gusts of 50-60mph will be likely in this corridor through mid-morning. Good news is winds will decrease through the afternoon - but still remain elevated in the 30-40 mph range. For more info, please visit: weather.gov/cys

