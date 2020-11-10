75 MPH Winds Possible In Areas Of SE Wyoming Today

High Wind Warnings have been expanded to include Laramie, Wheatland, Chugwater and Cheyenne. It's going to be a really windy day Tuesday with strong winds beginning in our wind prone areas (Arlington, South Laramie Range and Bordeaux) tonight. Widespread dangerous winds of 70-75 mph are expected, starting early this evening (8PM) and continuing through 11 PM Tuesday on these wind prone areas of I-25 and I-80. These strong winds are expected to spill out into the Laramie Valley, east Platte County and central Laramie County early Tuesday morning (3 AM) and continue through most of the day Tuesday. Use caution if traveling, especially if driving light/high profile vehicles or towing a trailer. Winds this strong will blow you over if your driving a light load semi or towing a camper or light trailer. You may want to consider an alternate route as road closures and travel delays can be expected with these strong winds. For the latest road information head to wyoroad.info and stay safe!