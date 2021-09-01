9/11 Exhibition Located at the UW Library

An exhibition on the history of 9/11, as well as the ongoing implications surrounding this event, is currently on display at the University of Wyoming’s Coe Library.

“September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World” is a poster exhibition located on the main level of Coe Library across from the Coe Student Innovation Center.

It will be on display through Friday, December 17.

The exhibition was developed by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, which is the country’s principal institution concerned with exploring 9/11, documenting its impact, and examining its continuing significance.

Told across 14 posters, the exhibition includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the museum’s permanent collection.

The exhibition has been made possible, in part, by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom.