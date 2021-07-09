9/11 Traveling Memorial to Come to Cheyenne

The 20th anniversary of 9/11 will take place this September and to honor the brave heroes that lost their lives after providing their courageous rescue efforts, a very special traveling exhibit is making its way to Cheyenne. Carpet One and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation are fronting the cause to bring to the traveling memorial to Cheyenne.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is an organization that is nationally recognized. They have dedicated the organization to firefighter Stephen Siller, who died in the horrible events of 9/11 after he had saved others on that day. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation builds homes for those that were catastrophically injured while serving our country.

This will be the first visit that the traveling exhibit is making to Cheyenne. The memorial is a traveling museum that contains stories and remains of 9/11. It is currently one of four traveling 9/11 memorials in the U.S. The memorial will make its way to Cheyenne during the dates of July 23 through July 26th. It will be on display west of the downtown Depot.

Serenity Moffett, Vice President of Retail Operations for Carpet One, recently spoke of what it means to bring the memorial to Cheyenne:

We are so excited to be able to share this with everyone; this unique, American treasure, is really what it is. It is a great way to bring what happened twenty years ago here. There are some people in the community who were not even born yet; we got to make sure they know and they understand to keep it alive.

Carpet One is accepting donations for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation through their website and it will be free to attend the event to witness the 9/11 memorial when it comes to Cheyenne.

