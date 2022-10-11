A 61 Year-Old Arrested In Laramie For Aggravated Assault

A Laramie man is currently in jail facing aggravated assault charges.

On October 10, 2022, at approximately 2:48 p.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to a report of an aggravated assault in the 1700 block of N. McCue Street. The victim reported having a pistol pointed at him while at a stoplight.

As a result of the investigation, 61-year-old Robert L. Stuckert was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault (WS 6-2-202).

Wyoming Statute 6-2-202(a)(iii) states a person is guilty of aggravated assault if he threatens to use a drawn deadly weapon on another unless reasonably necessary in defense of his person, property, or abode or to prevent serious bodily injury to another. Aggravated Assault is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than ten (10) years.