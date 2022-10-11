Idaho Man Arrested In Laramie For Aggravated Assault Charges
An Idaho man is currently in jail facing aggravated assault charges.
On October 2, 2022, at approximately 7:42 p.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to a reported assault in the 1800 block of W. Curtis Street. The victim was reported having been sprayed with bear spray and hit with a baton.
After further investigation, 58-year-old Michael Yeaman was arrested yesterday and charged with Aggravated Assault (WS 6-2-202).
Wyoming Statute 6-2-202(a)(ii) states a person is guilty of aggravated assault if he Attempts to cause, or intentionally or knowingly causes bodily injury to another with a deadly weapon. Aggravated Assault is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than ten (10) years.
