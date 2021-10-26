A Cheyenne Haunted Halloween Maze You Can Shoot Your Way Out Of

This week, a Haunted Halloween Hunt Gellyball Maze will take over part of Cheyenne for a few days. The best part is, you get to shoot your way out! You get to shoot gellyballs at zombies! What could be a better way to spend your Halloween weekend?

The Haunted Halloween Hunt Gellyball Maze will open up October 27th through October 30th. Splitting Hares, LLC. is putting the event on in Cheyenne. The maze will open up at 6 p.m. each night when a maze master takes your group of up to five people through the haunted maze and you and your group will try to shoot the zombies before they eat you. Every group will do this throughout the night until the last group of the night, when they enter the maze at approximately 9 p.m.

The maze contains several combat areas where you will need to blow up some murder hornets and their 'undead keeper', shoot several zombies, and take down a seven-foot tall grizzly bear. To give you an example of what to expect, here's a look at what to expect from last year's hunt...

That being said, you can do all of that for only $10! According to the event Facebook page, only cash and check will be accepted for the admission fee. The maze is open for those between ages 5 and 105. Every player will need to sign an insurance waiver prior to going through the maze. You'll be provided with a safety mask and a Gellyblaster with 750 gellyballs. For young players, adults can walk with them for free.

There will be food available at the event provided by Chug Chili Wagon. They will serve up some Chugwater Chili, burgers, hot chocolate, and cider. The spot for the event will not have public restrooms.

The location of the Haunted Halloween Hunt Gellyball Maze is 1532 W. 19th St. in Cheyenne. It's near Missle Drive Auto Body and the City of Cheyenne Ice and Events Center. For more info, you can also call or text 307 631-2137.

