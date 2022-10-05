A Halloween-Themed Circus Is Coming To Laramie Next Week

You heard that right. A circus is rolling into town next week. And it's not just any circus, it's the Circus Monster Mash. It's where Circus and Halloween clash! We got the best of both worlds! How fun!

Witness all the fun of a traditional circus with their talented acrobats, magic, jugglers, clown, transformer, and more, but with a special Halloween twist! Just imagine seeing a zombie doing acrobats... their heads wouldn't fall off or anything... right? Oh god, I hope not.

Come see the creepy costumes and spooky makeup, chilling music, and thrilling performance! Join the circus for a spooktacular fun time!

Don't worry, the event's not too creepy, so it's appropriate for all ages!

The Event

Date & Time:

Tuesday, October 11 & Wednesday, October 12 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.



Location: Albany County Fairgrounds (3510 S 3rd St.)

Tickets:

Children (2 - 11 years) : $5

Adult: $15

Purchase your tickets HERE

For more information on the event, click HERE