Everything Happening This Weekend In Laramie
What a week! Is anyone else ready for the weekend? I sure am. And it looks like Laramie has quite the lineup this weekend, from live music to farmer's markets and everything in between. So let's take a closer look at everything happening in Laramie this weekend!
Friday, June 24
Cowboy Picklebrawl
Check out competitive pickleball at its finest. Players come from all over the country to play at this event. This year, professional athlete Kyle Yates will be playing at the event. Participants get free food and beer - and registration is still open! Games are free to watch for the public.
- When: June 23 through June 26 (Event run from 8 a.m. to the evening most days.)
- Where: University of Wyoming Tennis Center (2717 E. Armory Rd. Laramie, WY)
- Cost: FREE to attend; registration varies.
- More Information: Click here.
Laramie Farmer's Market
Fresh produce, homemade goods, and live entertainment every Friday afternoon at the Laramie Farmer's Market.
- When: Fridays from 3 to 7 p.m.
- Where: North of Depot Park in the Parking Lot on S. 1st St.
- Cost: Varies
- More Information: Click here.
Gem City Showdown Livestock Show
Friday's show includes a beef show starting at 5 p.m.
- When: 5 p.m.
- Where: Albany County Fairgrounds (2994 S. 3rd St. Laramie, WY)
- Cost: Free entrance.
- More Information: Click here.
Gem City Nights
Wyoming's local musicians have come together on the WYOmericana tour to present an electric array of music across the state.
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 1st & Sheridan St., Laramie, Wyoming
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click here.
Laramie Pridefest Drag Show
Celebrate Pride Month at the Laramie Pridefest Drag Show. Note that this is a 21+ event.
- When: 7 to 10 p.m.
- Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon
(310 S. 5th St. Laramie, WY 82070)
- Cost: Small Cover Charge.
- More Information: Click here.
Cowboy Summer Movie Series - "Sing 2"
Grab your popcorn and head to War Memorial Stadium for a family-friendly event. Guests will watch "Sing 2" and get a chance to score prizes from UniWyo Credit Union.
- When: Gates open at 7:30 p.m.
- Where: War Memorial Stadium
- Cost: FREE - popcorn and water included.
- More Information: Click here.
Black Holes @ the Planetarium
Discover the mysteries of our galaxy's black holes.
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: The University of Wyoming Planetarium (N 16th St & E Gibbon St, Laramie, WY)
- Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.
- More Information: Click here.
Live Music at the Buckhorn
Spend your night listening to Michael Charles at the Buckhorn.
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: Buckhorn Bar & Parlor (114 E. Ivinson St. Laramie, WY)
- Cost: Possible cover charge.
- More Information: Click here.
Saturday, June 25
Make Your Own Fairy Garden
Bring the family for a DIY event at Washington Park.
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: Washington Park (Sheridan St. Laramie, WY)
- Cost: $34 per pot
- More Information: Click here.
Vedauwoo Volunteer Firefighter Open House
Grab some breakfast with the Vedauwoo Volunteer Firefighters!
- When: 9 to 11 a.m.
- Where: VVFD Fire Station - 644 Old Highway 30, 82070 (South end of I-80 off the Vedauwoo exit.)
- Cost: FREE, donations accepted to help fund the station.
- More Information: Click here.
Big Laramie Volunteer Firefighter Burger Bash
Join the Big Laramie volunteer firefighters for a fundraiser and burgers.
- When: Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: Woods Landing Parking Lot (Hwy 230 & Hwy 10 Woods Landing-Jelm, WY 82063)
- Cost: FREE, donations go to help fund the Big Laramie Volunteer Fire Department
- More Information: Click here.
Pride Proclamation Reading
Commemorate Pride Month with the 5th annual Proclamation Reading and march through Downtown Laramie.
- When: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Where: 106 Grand Ave. Laramie, WY
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click here.
Wyoming Women's History House Grand Opening
Celebrate Women's History at the Wyoming Women's History House Grand Opening!
- When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: 317 South 2nd St. Laramie, Wyoming
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click here.
Drag Story Hour
Celebrate Pride while enjoying family-friendly stories, music, and crafts at the library.
- When: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Where: Washington Park (Sheridan St. Laramie, WY)
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click here.
Pride in the Park
Celebrate Prie Month at Washington Park. There will be live performances, food trucks, and more.
- When: 12 to 4 p.m.
- Where: Washington Park (Sheridan St. Laramie, WY)
- Cost: FREE; vendors vary.
- More Information: Click here.
Dark Matter Mystery
Discover the mysteries of the universe!
- When: 2 p.m.
- Where: The University of Wyoming Planetarium (N 16th St & E Gibbon St, Laramie, WY)
- Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.
- More Information: Click here.
Summer Market Days
Head to the Albany County Fairgrounds for fun with local vendors and Farmer's Market!
- When: 3 to 6 p.m.
- Where: 3510 S 3rd St
Laramie, WY 82070
- Cost: Varies.
- More Information: Click here.
Winnie Brave at Bond's Brewing
Enjoy an evening of gritty Americana music of Winnie Brave.
- When: 5 p.m.
- Where: Bond's Brewing Company
(411 S. 2nd St. Laramie, WY)
- Cost: Possible cover charge.
- More Information: Click here.
Comedy @ the Cowboy Saloon and Dance Hall
Enjoy a night of laughter presented by comedian Brandt Tobler at the Cowboy Saloon.
- When: 6:45 p.m.
- Where: The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall (108 S. 2nd St.
Laramie, WY)
- Cost: $10
- More Information: Click here.
Draglesque for Pride
Come celebrate a night of Pride Burlesque and Drag at the Lincoln Community Center.
- When: Doors open at 7 p.m.
- Where: Lincoln Community Center (365 W. Grand Ave. Laramie WY)
- Cost: $20 at the door
- More Information: Click here.
Tris Munsick and the Innocents
Jam out to Wyoming native Tris Munsick at the Albany County Fairgrounds.
- When: 7 to 9 p.m.
- Where: Albany County Fairgrounds
(2994 S. 3rd St. Laramie, WY)
- Cost: $20
- More Information: Click here.
Liquid Sky Electronica
Enjoy a night show like none other at the Planetarium.
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: The University of Wyoming Planetarium (N 16th St & E Gibbon St, Laramie, WY)
- Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.
- More Information: Click here.
Live Music @ the Ruffed Up Duck
Enjoy live music by Red Butte at the Ruffed Up Duck.
- When: 8:30 p.m.
- Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th St. Laramie, WY)
- Cost: Probable cover charge.
- More Information: Click here.
Sunday, June 26
Food Truck Festival
Enjoy a variety of food trucks and family activities.
- When: 4 to 7:30 p.m.
- Where: 4th and Kearney St. Laramie, WY
- Cost: FREE; vendors may vary.
- More Information: Click here.
Super Summer Country Jamboree and BBQ @ the Ruffed Up Duck
Head to the Ruffed Up Duck for live music and delicious BBQ food.
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th St. Laramie, WY)
- Cost: $10 - comes with dinner.
- More Information: Click here.
Live Music @ the Ruffed Up Duck
Follow up the Jamboree with more live music at the Ruffed Up Duck.
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th St. Laramie, WY)
- Cost: Probably cover charge.
- More Information: Click here.