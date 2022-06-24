Everything Happening This Weekend In Laramie

What a week! Is anyone else ready for the weekend? I sure am. And it looks like Laramie has quite the lineup this weekend, from live music to farmer's markets and everything in between. So let's take a closer look at everything happening in Laramie this weekend!

Friday, June 24

Cowboy Picklebrawl

Check out competitive pickleball at its finest. Players come from all over the country to play at this event. This year, professional athlete Kyle Yates will be playing at the event. Participants get free food and beer - and registration is still open! Games are free to watch for the public.

When: June 23 through June 26 (Event run from 8 a.m. to the evening most days.)

June 23 through June 26 (Event run from 8 a.m. to the evening most days.) Where: University of Wyoming Tennis Center (2717 E. Armory Rd. Laramie, WY)

University of Wyoming Tennis Center (2717 E. Armory Rd. Laramie, WY) Cost: FREE to attend; registration varies.

FREE to attend; registration varies. More Information: Click here.

Laramie Farmer's Market

Fresh produce, homemade goods, and live entertainment every Friday afternoon at the Laramie Farmer's Market.

When: Fridays from 3 to 7 p.m.

Fridays from 3 to 7 p.m. Where: North of Depot Park in the Parking Lot on S. 1st St.

North of Depot Park in the Parking Lot on S. 1st St. Cost: Varies

Varies More Information: Click here.

Gem City Showdown Livestock Show

Friday's show includes a beef show starting at 5 p.m.

When: 5 p.m.

5 p.m. Where: Albany County Fairgrounds (2994 S. 3rd St. Laramie, WY)

Albany County Fairgrounds (2994 S. 3rd St. Laramie, WY) Cost: Free entrance.

Free entrance. More Information: Click here.

Gem City Nights

Wyoming's local musicians have come together on the WYOmericana tour to present an electric array of music across the state.

When: 6 p.m.

6 p.m. Where: 1st & Sheridan St., Laramie, Wyoming

1st & Sheridan St., Laramie, Wyoming Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click here.

Laramie Pridefest Drag Show

Celebrate Pride Month at the Laramie Pridefest Drag Show. Note that this is a 21+ event.

When: 7 to 10 p.m.

7 to 10 p.m. Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon

(310 S. 5th St. Laramie, WY 82070)

Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th St. Laramie, WY 82070) Cost: Small Cover Charge.

Small Cover Charge. More Information: Click here.

Cowboy Summer Movie Series - "Sing 2"

Grab your popcorn and head to War Memorial Stadium for a family-friendly event. Guests will watch "Sing 2" and get a chance to score prizes from UniWyo Credit Union.

When: Gates open at 7:30 p.m.

Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Where: War Memorial Stadium

War Memorial Stadium Cost: FREE - popcorn and water included.

FREE - popcorn and water included. More Information: Click here.

Black Holes @ the Planetarium

Discover the mysteries of our galaxy's black holes.

When: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Where: The University of Wyoming Planetarium (N 16th St & E Gibbon St, Laramie, WY)

The University of Wyoming Planetarium (N 16th St & E Gibbon St, Laramie, WY) Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.

$5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE. More Information: Click here.

Live Music at the Buckhorn

Spend your night listening to Michael Charles at the Buckhorn.

When: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Where: Buckhorn Bar & Parlor (114 E. Ivinson St. Laramie, WY)

Buckhorn Bar & Parlor (114 E. Ivinson St. Laramie, WY) Cost: Possible cover charge.

Possible cover charge. More Information: Click here.

Saturday, June 25

Make Your Own Fairy Garden

Bring the family for a DIY event at Washington Park.

When: 9 a.m.

9 a.m. Where: Washington Park (Sheridan St. Laramie, WY)

Washington Park (Sheridan St. Laramie, WY) Cost: $34 per pot

$34 per pot More Information: Click here.

Vedauwoo Volunteer Firefighter Open House

Grab some breakfast with the Vedauwoo Volunteer Firefighters!

When: 9 to 11 a.m.

9 to 11 a.m. Where: VVFD Fire Station - 644 Old Highway 30, 82070 (South end of I-80 off the Vedauwoo exit.)

VVFD Fire Station - 644 Old Highway 30, 82070 (South end of I-80 off the Vedauwoo exit.) Cost: FREE, donations accepted to help fund the station.

FREE, donations accepted to help fund the station. More Information: Click here.

Big Laramie Volunteer Firefighter Burger Bash

Join the Big Laramie volunteer firefighters for a fundraiser and burgers.

When: Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Woods Landing Parking Lot (Hwy 230 & Hwy 10 Woods Landing-Jelm, WY 82063)

Woods Landing Parking Lot (Hwy 230 & Hwy 10 Woods Landing-Jelm, WY 82063) Cost: FREE, donations go to help fund the Big Laramie Volunteer Fire Department

FREE, donations go to help fund the Big Laramie Volunteer Fire Department More Information: Click here.

Pride Proclamation Reading

Commemorate Pride Month with the 5th annual Proclamation Reading and march through Downtown Laramie.

When: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Where: 106 Grand Ave. Laramie, WY

106 Grand Ave. Laramie, WY Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click here.

Wyoming Women's History House Grand Opening

Celebrate Women's History at the Wyoming Women's History House Grand Opening!

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Where: 317 South 2nd St. Laramie, Wyoming

317 South 2nd St. Laramie, Wyoming Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click here.

Drag Story Hour

Celebrate Pride while enjoying family-friendly stories, music, and crafts at the library.

When: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Where: Washington Park (Sheridan St. Laramie, WY)

Washington Park (Sheridan St. Laramie, WY) Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click here.

Pride in the Park

Celebrate Prie Month at Washington Park. There will be live performances, food trucks, and more.

When: 12 to 4 p.m.

12 to 4 p.m. Where: Washington Park (Sheridan St. Laramie, WY)

Washington Park (Sheridan St. Laramie, WY) Cost: FREE; vendors vary.

FREE; vendors vary. More Information: Click here.

Dark Matter Mystery

Discover the mysteries of the universe!

When: 2 p.m.

2 p.m. Where: The University of Wyoming Planetarium (N 16th St & E Gibbon St, Laramie, WY)

The University of Wyoming Planetarium (N 16th St & E Gibbon St, Laramie, WY) Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.

$5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE. More Information: Click here.

Summer Market Days

Head to the Albany County Fairgrounds for fun with local vendors and Farmer's Market!

When: 3 to 6 p.m.

3 to 6 p.m. Where: 3510 S 3rd St

Laramie, WY 82070

3510 S 3rd St Laramie, WY 82070 Cost: Varies.

Varies. More Information: Click here.

Winnie Brave at Bond's Brewing

Enjoy an evening of gritty Americana music of Winnie Brave.

When: 5 p.m.

5 p.m. Where: Bond's Brewing Company

(411 S. 2nd St. Laramie, WY)

Bond's Brewing Company (411 S. 2nd St. Laramie, WY) Cost: Possible cover charge.

Possible cover charge. More Information: Click here.

Comedy @ the Cowboy Saloon and Dance Hall

Enjoy a night of laughter presented by comedian Brandt Tobler at the Cowboy Saloon.

When: 6:45 p.m.

6:45 p.m. Where: The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall (108 S. 2nd St.

Laramie, WY)

The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall (108 S. 2nd St. Laramie, WY) Cost: $10

$10 More Information: Click here.

Draglesque for Pride

Come celebrate a night of Pride Burlesque and Drag at the Lincoln Community Center.

When: Doors open at 7 p.m.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Where: Lincoln Community Center (365 W. Grand Ave. Laramie WY)

Lincoln Community Center (365 W. Grand Ave. Laramie WY) Cost: $20 at the door

$20 at the door More Information: Click here.

Tris Munsick and the Innocents

Jam out to Wyoming native Tris Munsick at the Albany County Fairgrounds.

When: 7 to 9 p.m.

7 to 9 p.m. Where: Albany County Fairgrounds

(2994 S. 3rd St. Laramie, WY)

Albany County Fairgrounds (2994 S. 3rd St. Laramie, WY) Cost: $20

$20 More Information: Click here.

Liquid Sky Electronica

Enjoy a night show like none other at the Planetarium.

When: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Where: The University of Wyoming Planetarium (N 16th St & E Gibbon St, Laramie, WY)

The University of Wyoming Planetarium (N 16th St & E Gibbon St, Laramie, WY) Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.

$5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE. More Information: Click here.

Live Music @ the Ruffed Up Duck

Enjoy live music by Red Butte at the Ruffed Up Duck.

When: 8:30 p.m.

8:30 p.m. Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th St. Laramie, WY)

Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th St. Laramie, WY) Cost: Probable cover charge.

Probable cover charge. More Information: Click here.

Sunday, June 26

Food Truck Festival

Enjoy a variety of food trucks and family activities.

When: 4 to 7:30 p.m.

4 to 7:30 p.m. Where: 4th and Kearney St. Laramie, WY

4th and Kearney St. Laramie, WY Cost: FREE; vendors may vary.

FREE; vendors may vary. More Information: Click here.

Super Summer Country Jamboree and BBQ @ the Ruffed Up Duck

Head to the Ruffed Up Duck for live music and delicious BBQ food.

When: 6 p.m.

6 p.m. Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th St. Laramie, WY)

Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th St. Laramie, WY) Cost: $10 - comes with dinner.

$10 - comes with dinner. More Information: Click here.

Live Music @ the Ruffed Up Duck

Follow up the Jamboree with more live music at the Ruffed Up Duck.

When: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th St. Laramie, WY)

Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th St. Laramie, WY) Cost: Probably cover charge.

Probably cover charge. More Information: Click here.