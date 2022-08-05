Happy FriYAY! Hoping everyone had a great first week of August so far! Is it just me or did Summer feel super quick this year? I cannot believe we're already in August. While the weather is still being kind to us, if you need weekend plans, we've got them. Check out the list of fun events happening in Laramie this weekend:

Friday, August 5

Albany County Fair

Friday's offerings include a pancake breakfast, Jr. Beef Show, and a supreme beef show. Craft and food vendors are onsite as well.

Where: The Albany County Fairgrounds (2994 S. 3rd St. Laramie, WY)

Cost: Small entrance fee applies.

Small entrance fee applies. Additional Information: For the Fair schedule, click here.

Breastival 2022

Celebrate World Breastfeeding Week with the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition.

Where: Washington Park, Shelter #1 (1915 E Rainbow Ave, Laramie, WY)

Cost: FREE.

FREE. Additional Information: Click here.

Downtown Laramie Farmers Market

Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market.

Where: Downtown Laramie (N. Depot Park Parking Lot on S. 1st St.)

Cost: Varies.

Varies. Additional Information: Click here.

Laramie Monuments Tour by Bicycle

Tour around Laramie with your bikes.

Where: Wyoming Women's History House, 317 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY

Cost: FREE.

FREE. Additional Information: Click Here.

Apollo to Artemis @ the Planetarium

Travel space on the Apollo rocket.

Where: University of Wyoming Planetarium

Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.

$5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE. Additional Information: Click here.

Natalie Prauser and Marty Bush

Enjoy your Friday night with some music from Natalie Prauser and Marty Bush.

Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon, 310 S. 5th Street, Laramie, WY

Cost: Likely small cash cover at the door.

Likely small cash cover at the door. Additional Information: Click here.

Saturday, August 6

Car Wash Wyo Elite cheer Fundraiser.

Get a carwash by the Wyo Elite cheerleaders!

Where: Brown & Gold outlet. 311 S 21st St, Laramie, WY

Cost: Varies. Donations welcome.

Varies. Donations welcome. Additional Information: Click here.

Ace Hardware 25th Anniversary Charity Event

Join Ace Hardware for their charity event for Children's Hospital (CMN)!

Where: 611 Grand Ave, Laramie, WY

Cost: Varies.

Varies. Additional Information: Click here.

Food and Fun in the Park - Family Fun Time!

Where: 968 N 9th St., Laramie, WY

Cost: Free,

Free, Additional Information: Click here.

Burnouts and Brews Carshow.

Enjoy a car show by Bond's Brewing Company in downtown Laramie.

Where: Bond's Brewing Company, 411 S. 2nd St., Laramie, WY

Cost: $20 entrance fee.

$20 entrance fee. Additional Information: Click here.

Ali Pate with Herd of Cats and Road Trip Yarns.

Join Ali Pate, professional yarn dyer, on Facebook Live!

Where: Facebook Live.

Cost: FREE.

FREE. Additional Information: Click here.

Back to the Moon for Good.

Head over to the planetarium for a film that overviews past space exploration, the moon, and future space travel.

Where: University of Wyoming Planetarium

Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.

$5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE. Additional Information: Click here.

Fermentation Festival 2022.

From sourdough to beer, and even Fizzy Water Kefir, learn about microbes while enjoying local live music, local food creations, and live art.

Where: Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 E Garfield St, Laramie, WY

Cost: Free.

Free. Additional Information: Click here.

Quinlan Valdez at the Bear Bottom Bar and Grill.

Enjoy a concert by Wyoming-born, Quinlan Valdez.

5 p.m. Where: Bear Bottom Bar and Grill,

2760 Hwy. 130, Centennial, WY 82055

Cost: Varies.

Varies. Additional Information: Click here.

Liquid Sky: Women Who Rock.

Enjoy music at the planetarium as it becomes a canvas of color, patterns, and movement with our cutting-edge music visualization software and live VJ talent.

Where: University of Wyoming Planetarium

Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.

$5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE. Additional Information: Click here.

Music at the Great Untamed.

Enjoy live music from the Sick Trick, De Gringos y Grimmies, and The Sogs.

Where: 209 S 3rd Street, Laramie, WY

Cost: Potential small cash cover.

Potential small cash cover. Additional Information: Click here.

Sunday, August 7

Walk With A Doc.

Start your Sunday with a walk in a park.

Where: Washington park, Sheridan St.

Cost: Free.

Free. Additional Information: Click here.

Sunday Jazz at the Bear Bottom Bar and Grill.

Time for some fun Sunday Jazz!

Where: Bear Bottom Bar and Grill, 2760 Hwy. 130, Centennial, WY 82055

Cost: Varies.

Varies. Additional Information: Click here.

Comedy Punks at the Ruffed Up Duck.

Enjoy an evening of laughter with the Comedy Punks at the Ruffed Up Duck!

Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon, 310 S. 5th Street, Laramie, WY

Cost: $5 per person.

$5 per person. Additional Information: Click here.