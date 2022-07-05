2020 was the worst. How many festivals got canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic? All of them for 2020 and some of them in 2021. It really made people sitting on boards for the festivals have to scratch their heads on a way to do something safely and some choices were made to pack it in.

One festival in particular that had to pack it in, two years in a row was the Cheyenne Greek Festival. But that's all behind us now as the festival has announced that it's back and better than ever for 2022!

When is the Cheyenne Greek Festival?

The Cheyenne Greek Festival is going to be held this year, Friday, September 16th, and Saturday, September 17th.

Where will the Cheyenne Greek Festival be held in 2022?

The Cheyenne Greek Festival will be held at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibition Hall.

Ok, now that we have the information, we should go ahead and add it to our calendars. We know this will be a can't miss. It's also looking like it will probably kick off a long month of festival fun with all of the Oktoberfest celebrations happening in the month of September as well.

Back to the Greek Festival, it's going to be a lot of fun, there will be food and music and all kinds of entertainment. This brings me to my next point. We need to make sure that we know how to do some traditional Greek Dancing. I feel like this is going to be something we'll have to know.

You have a few months to learn these dance moves, let's get on it so you can impress some people.

