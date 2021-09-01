A Massive Wild Horse Roundup In Colorado Is Happening

The wild west is about to get a little wilder as the feds are planning to roundup a bunch of wild horse here in Colorado...over 700 of them to be exact.

According to the Denver Channel, more than 780 wild horses are about to be rounded up in a drought-stricken area of Colorado despite a last-minute appeal by Gov. Jared Polis to pause the operation to try and come up with a more humane way to do it while he also stated his concern over the horses fate.

Get our free mobile app

The roundup in the desolate, 250-square-mile Sand Wash is scheduled to begin today (September 1) and last for around 5-6 months. The BLM (Bureau of Land Management’s) is rolling with this plan because the drought, which has been affecting most of us in the West has been brutal and the fact it has taken such a toll on their water and food supply for these horses.

Between the drought and climate change, the Bureau of Land Management has picked up the pace of its roundups of mustangs throughout the U.S. West over recent years and will continue to do so due to the devastation to the lands on which the horses roam. The BLM has stated their concern that the quality of life and overall survival of the 900-horse herd and other wildlife are in serious jeopardy.

Governor Polis and other democratic officials like California U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and others have called for an investigation to determine how many of the captured wild horses will end up on the market for sale and end up at slaughterhouses.

Photos: How Tiger King's Cats Now Live in Colorado