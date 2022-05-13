Do you love log cabins? Yes? What about wild horses? If that's also a yes, I found a log cabin in Lander, Wyoming that can give you the chance to maybe see these magnificent animals, too.

I found this luxurious log cabin on Airbnb. Here's how it's described on the listing:

Trade the bustle of city life for Wyoming serenity when you book this beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom vacation rental in Lander...you'll be in awe of the peaceful hot tub, the fire pit, and the hillside views where you may get lucky and spot deer or elk. Don't forget to visit Sinks Canyon State Park or the Wind River Wild Horse Sanctuary while you're here!

Yes, about those wild horses...take a look at some of them in the pics.

You Might See Wild Horses if You Stay in this Wyoming Cabin

By the way, here's a little bit about the Wind River Wild Horse Sanctuary.

As you might imagine, it's not free to stay in a place as pretty as this. The nightly cost according to the Airbnb listing as of this writing is $349 per night.

