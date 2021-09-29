Emu Struck in Fort Collins and Taken to the Vet Hospital in a Car

Okay, so as of yesterday, September 28, 2021, I hadn't thought about an emu probably ever. In fact, I called myself out yesterday for not even know what one looked like when I wrote about the woman that spotted an emu on a hiking trail at McMurry Reserve here in Fort Collins.

Now, let's flash forward to the present where an emu was struck by a truck in Fort Collins and taken to the CSU Vet hospital in a car. I'm not sure if this is the same emu that was spotted on the hiking trail but I have a gut feeling it is because how many different emus are actually running around loose in Fort Collins?

I'm just floored by this whole incident that, according to KDVR Fox 31, happened at College and Vine. The emu was struck by a pickup truck, whose driver sent an email to Fox 31 explaining what happened and saying that she thought she hit a pillow? That's a giant pillow with legs!

The bird was transported to the vet hospital by a passerby in the Hyundai Sonata.

The emu was apparently stunned after being struck by the car but woke up while being transported to the hospital. The driver of the car named the emu "Clyde" and thought of the exact same thing that popped into my brain when hearing about this: this scene in the movie "Tommy Boy"

