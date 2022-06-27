A New McDonald’s Location is Making Its Way to South Cheyenne

There have been tentative talks since this past fall of a new McDonald's location making its way to the capital city in Wyoming. The plans for the new spot happen to be at a very popular spot that sees lots of traffic daily in south Cheyenne.

According to local blogger Octopolis, it seems that it is just a matter of time before the new McDonald's rests on the south side of Cheyenne. The new McDonald's location would make it the fifth current location throughout the capital city. There are currently McDonald's locations at:

2535 E. Lincolnway

5700 Yellowstone Rd

3410 Dell Range Blvd

4000 W. College Dr.

And now a new location that will fill in right next to one of the most popular spots throughout all of Cheyenne. It will be just to the south of the Cowboy Saloon off South Greeley Hwy on the southern side of the city. The address is technically 404 S. Greeley Hwy. It's also at the corner of Greeley Hwy and Jefferson.

Recently, a sign went up that you may have driven past:

The sign that advertises for McDonald's hiring is at the very corner of the intersection at Greeley Hwy and Jefferson in south Cheyenne. You'll drive past the sign and the new location spot for McDonald's each time you head south on S. Greeley, just past the Outlaw Saloon as you approach Town & Country Supermarket Liquors.

You can also notice in the last picture that was taken from the corner of the intersection at S. Greeley Hwy and Jefferson, that there is plenty of space that is currently uses as overflow for the Outlaw Saloon parking lot. That is where the new McDonald's location is said to go in south Cheyenne.

So that's where it will be Cheyenne, a McDonald's on the south side of the capital city that isn't just off an exit on I-25. While there's no time table as of yet, the fifth McDonald's location will likely be at 404 S. Greeley Hwy sooner than later.

