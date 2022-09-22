A Spooktacular Trivia & Game Night Happening October

Grab a team and a costume and join the Boos & Q's: A Spooktacular Trivia & Game Night for a Halloween fundraiser sponsored by UniWyo Credit Union to benefit the Albany County Public Library Foundation!

In-person participants would need a team to compete. Teams can be of two, three, or four people. Businesses can sign up as well.

Costumes are encouraged and best costume prizes will be awarded.

Each team will tackle Halloween-themed trivia and different games and activities to earn points throughout the event.

Individuals are welcome to sign up to compete in trivia online. Online participants will compete for gift cards, while in-person attendees will compete for cash prizes.

*There are a limited amount of team slots available, so make sure to sign up today to reserve your spot!

The Event

Day: Saturday, October 8

: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Location: Albany County Public Library (310 S 8th st.)

Albany County Public Library (310 S 8th st.) Cost: Team of 2 $100 Team of 3 $150 Team of 4 $200



Tickets are available HERE.

For more information on the event, check out their Facebook Events page HERE.

The Library Foundation

The ACPL Foundation exists to help make a great library even better. When you look around Albany County Public Library, know that your gift makes this place more than just a building; it makes it a haven.

Each time you donate to the ACPL Foundation, you help support all ages programming, the library’s collection, and technology. What’s more, each gift allows the library to continue providing these important services free of charge to everyone in our community.

For more information, visit the foundation's website HERE.