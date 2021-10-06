A Way-Too-Early Weather Forecast for Halloween in Cheyenne

So far things are looking pretty good.

The spooky season has finally arrived and before you know it, Halloween will be here. Usually I'm out with friends at a bar, but sometimes I spend Halloween with my cousin and her family. Since my husband and I don't have kids, it's fun to walk the streets and watch all of these kids lose their minds over candy, costumes, and the occasional haunted graveyard in someone's yard.

But nothing ruins Halloween faster than bad weather.

No one wants to sweat in their costumes because of the heat or have to cover up their costume with a big coat because it's cold. Heck, even the wind can cause major problems if you're wearing a hat or something else that can easily fly away. And don't even get me started on the rain.

Highwaystarz-Photography, ThinkStock Images

This year it looks like things may be chilly and a tad windy in Cheyenne.

According to AccuWeather, we'll see the high around 59 on Sunday, October 31 with plenty of sunshine. As the sun goes down, temperatures will fall with the overnight low hovering around 34. The sunset is scheduled for 5:56 p.m. so hopefully trick-or-treating will be done before we get too cold.

Things will most likely remain dry with just a three percent chance of precipitation. It will be a little windy at 15 miles per hour and it will be gusty at 35 miles per hour. Hang onto your hats!

All in all, it will be slightly warmer than last year when we saw temperatures in just over 50 degrees during the day and right around 31 at night. Fun fact, in 1991 we saw our coldest Halloween when the low was -1 overnight. And it was 1887 when temperatures were at their highest at 74 overnight.

Of course all of this is pretty premature. We still have some time before the big night, but I'm crossing my fingers we can warm up just a tad without so much wind.

