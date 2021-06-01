NWS Cheyenne: Thunderstorm Chances Return for the Weekend

Warm, dry weather is expected in southeast Wyoming over the next few days before another chance of thunderstorms returns late Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement early Tuesday morning:

Get our free mobile app

weather.gov/cys

515 AM 6/1/2021 – Even though the weekend just recently ended, it is never too early to start planning for the next weekend. Warm and dry trends are expected till the late afternoon on Saturday. There is a chance for thunderstorms to return late Saturday afternoon, with an additional chance for thunderstorms again on Sunday. For all the latest forecast updates, be sure to follow us on Facebook and Twitter at NWSCheyenne or on the web at weather.gov/cys