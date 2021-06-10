Severe Storms Possible In SE Wyoming, Chance Of Panhandle Tornado

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says some severe thunderstorms are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming this afternoon and evening, featuring hail and strong winds.

But the Cheyenne area as of Thursday morning was not expected to receive much more than some lightning along with some wind.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

Scattered thunderstorms developing late this afternoon could become severe over east-central Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle headed into this evening. Frequent lightning, damaging winds (in excess of 60 MPH), and large hail (2 inch) are possible with the strongest storms. Most likely timing for the strongest storms is 5-11PM. Stay weather aware Thursday evening and have multiple ways to receive warning notifications.