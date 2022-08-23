Award-Winning Country Music Star to Perform in Laramie Next Month

The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall is the place to be in the Gem City for western dancing and country tunes. They sure know how to throw a good honky tonk bash. And, next month, they're bringing an award-winning country music star to serenade Laramie!

Get our free mobile app

Aaron Watson Comes to Laramie

On September 9, Aaron Watson will bring his Texas charm to the Cowboy Saloon. You probably recognize his name from winning a Broadcast Music Inc. award in 2017 for his smash hit, "Outta Style."

Watson began his career in 1999 when he released Aaron Watson – Singers and Songwriters. Since then, he's been fairly prolific in producing his music. Some of his albums have featured a few country music mega-stars - for example; Willie Nelson appeared on Watson's The Honky Tonk Kid album in 2004.

In the last two decades, Watson saw significant success on the Billboard charts. His The Road & The Rodeo album reached No. 4 on the US Billboard Heatseekers chart in 2010, and his 2014 hit The Underdog climbed to Number One on the Billboard Top Country charts.

Watson's most recent single, "Country Radio," was released in September of 2019.

Now that you know more about Aaron Watson, let's check out the details for his upcoming show at the Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall:

Event Details

When: September 9. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the show starts at 9 p.m.

September 9. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the show starts at 9 p.m. Where: The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall

The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall Cost: $20 per person. 21+ ONLY

$20 per person. 21+ ONLY Additional Information: Click here.

Want more Aaron Watson? Here's a lineup of some of his most famous songs. Personally, I really dig the energy and fiddle in "Outta Style."