The Real Reason Alan Jackson Wears a Cowboy Hat

Maybe you figured Alan Jackson wears a cowboy hat to keep it country, or to keep the sun off his face during summer concert season. Those may be nice benefits, but the real reason for his lid dates back five decades and involves a whole lot of pain.

The 62-year-old Country Music Hall of Fame inductee has 26 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and enough awards show hardware to fill a Home Depot. He keeps a low profile, however, rarely doing interviews these days even if he has a new album or tour to promote. How well do you really know him?

You're about to find out. Test your Alan Jackson knowledge with six questions about his childhood, early career and big break in the video below. Learn why he decided to start wearing the cowboy hat at about the 1:27 mark, right after you learn his silly secret talent and right before you learn how his first band got its name.

Believe it or not, it's been nearly six years since Jackson dropped a new album. We're long overdue for new music from one of the best who has ever done it, but at least he's staying active on the road. Should the pandemic let up, Jackson has dates on his calendar in spring and summer, and a heavy load come fall. That's a big if, but at this point, just dreaming about live country music is scratching the itch. Isn't it?

Take the quiz and then check out even more country music trivia below

