Cheyenne Central’s Andrew Cummins Signs with Jamestown

Cheyenne Central quarterback Andrew Cummins will be taking his football skills to North Dakota to play for the Jimmies of the University of Jamestown. In his senior year with Central, Cummins threw for 2369 yards which was ranked #2 in 4A. He threw 21 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions and had a couple of games where he threw for over 300 yards. Cummins rang up 358 yards through the air against Thunder Basin and threw for 303 yards in their contest with Laramie. Cummins completed 63% of his passes and averaged 236 yards passing per game. All that added up to 4A all-state honors.

Jamestown is an NAIA school that went 1-7 in the 2020 season.

