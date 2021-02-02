Black Dog Animal Rescue Get’s Big Donation

While the pandemic has damaged most of our society from everything including our social life's and going out to the economy, it hasn't stop the good in people. Non-Profit organizations have struggled this past year as you'd imagine, but, according to a press release from Black Dog Animal Rescue, an anonymous donor has gifted the rescue with $50,000. That money will go a long way in helping the organization. Here's some information from the Press Release.

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR), Wyoming’s leading Socially Conscious Animal Welfare Organization, is pleased to receive a charitable gift for $50,000 by an anonymous donor. The organization plans to utilize the extraordinary gift to offset fundraising losses and continue developing plans for its onsite, publicly accessible spay and neuter clinic. BDAR is funded entirely through adoption fees, private donations from the public, and public and private grants. The nonprofit receives no state or city funding and has no contractual obligations to any other entity. BDAR thrived in 2020 by adapting and focusing their fundraising efforts to virtual activities such as the Virtual 5K, WyoGives day, and GivingTuesday to name a few.

This is huge for the local rescue with their continued efforts to help pets find their forever home. A lot of work goes into working in an animal rescue, and Black Dog Animal Rescue is deserving of this donation. You can find out how to donate, adopt or foster here.

