Albany County Fire Restrictions Starting Sept. 14

The Albany County Fire Warden has imposed County-wide fire restrictions that will go into effect beginning on Wednesday, September 14th, and will remain in effect until no later than November 1st, 2022, unless lifted or extended by the County Fire Warden.

These restrictions include open burning and fireworks.

For more details on these restrictions, read HERE.

A Red Flag Warning was also issued for portions of southeast Wyoming from 11 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening. Read more HERE.