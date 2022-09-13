Red Flag Warning Issued for Parts of Southeast Wyoming

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of southeast Wyoming from 11 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says wind gusts up to 25 to 30 mph and low relative humidity values around 10% to 15% will be felt today, creating hazardous fire weather conditions.

"Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly," the NWS said. "Outdoor burning is not recommended."

6 AM Tuesday 9/13 – UPDATE: Red Flag Warnings have been issued for portions of southeast Wyoming where low relative humidity values and gusty southeast winds will be felt today, creating hazardous fire weather conditions. For more information, refer to weather.gov/CYS and remember, don't be the spark!

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Cheyenne WY
137 AM MDT Tue Sep 13 2022

...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

WYZ417>419-429-430-432-140100-
/O.UPG.KCYS.FW.A.0018.220913T1700Z-220914T0000Z/
/O.NEW.KCYS.FW.W.0020.220913T1700Z-220914T0100Z/
Niobrara/Lower Elevations of Converse/Thunder Basin National
Grassland-
Middle North Platte River Basin/Niobrara and Converse High Plains-
North Laramie Range and Adjacent High Plains-
Southern Laramie Range-Laramie Foothills and High Plains-
Bordeaux/Chugwater/Wheatland-
137 AM MDT Tue Sep 13 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 419, 429, 430, AND 432...

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT
this evening.

* WIND...Southeast 15 to 20 MPH with gusts 25 to 30 MPH.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
  Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. Don`t be the spark!

4 Of Wyoming's Worst Wildfires

 

