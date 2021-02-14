Happy Valentine's Day! And for those of us who are fonder of reality talent shows than chocolate (or, like both), V-Day 2021 was extra sweet with the premiere of American Idol's Season 19.

After an all-virtual season challenged the show's producers last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan are back in the studio...but will be practicing social distancing and auditioning hopefuls in just three California cities instead of their usual national rounds. As Perry dramatically put it: "Dreams are not canceled."

All in all the premiere was highly hyped with lots of sneak peeks prefacing the actual broadcast In addition to a country standout, Alex Miller, whose audition was previewed prior to the premiere (spoiler, if you couldn't already guess, he earned his golden ticket), one country hopeful that managed to make an impression—albeit not the right impression—was Mississippi teen Danica Steakley.

Steakley herself was not making the wrong impression, although two out of three judges ultimately thought her rendition of "I Can’t Help It If I’m Still in Love with You" by Hank Williams wasn't quite ready for the big leagues. No, it was a special guest Steakley brought along who caused the problems—her dad, a guy who introduced himself as retired Navy and was promptly dubbed "Lieutenant Dan" by the judges.

Lieutenant Dan accompanied his daughter on guitar, and while both were competent enough, neither were admittedly quite prime-time material. Although Perry was willing to give the teen a pass to see if being around more experienced contestants would prove beneficial, Richie and Bryan kindly told her that she needed a little more time to season her voice and that she should come back once she'd gotten a bit more confidence.

That sat fine with Steakley, who thanked the panel with remarkable composure for a high school student, and calmly said off camera that she was disappointed but that performers need to learn how to take criticism.

Lieutenant Dan, however, put on his worst middle school behavior and stormed off set, his daughter following in an embarrassed attempt to chill her dad out. Watch the video for yourself:

"Dad!" the poor girl protested, as he ranted to host Ryan Seacrest about the incompetency of the judges. "I don't even know any Luke Bryan songs anyway," he snapped. "Besides 'Knockin' Boots.'"

The final shot? "Next time I'll have her audition for The Voice," he hurled over his shoulder. Good luck, Danica.