‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Trailer: The League Reassembles

The press release accompanying the new trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League calls it a “feature film.” So it looks like however long it is — the final runtime hasn’t been confirmed, but Snyder has claimed it will be four hours — it certainly looks like it is going to be a film, not a four-part miniseries, as the project was originally announced.

The new trailer blends familiar setpieces from the version of Justice League that played in theaters in 2017 with entirely new sequences, including shots of DC Comics bad guy Darkseid and his minions and Jared Leto’s Joker, who shows up in a sequence involving Batman’s “Knightmare” of a dark future that comes to pass if the Justice League doesn’t stop Darkseid’s invasion of Earth.

Watch the new trailer here:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

In ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres on HBO Max (in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos on supported devices) on March 18.

