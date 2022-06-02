Former American Idol contestant Drake McCain Taylor is mourning the death of his 19-year-old sister, Madison Taylor, who died in a drowning incident Tennessee. The singer announced the news of her passing on Facebook on May 31, with a caption asking for privacy.

"My beautiful baby sister! Bubba misses you so much my heart can’t take it," he writes. "Y’all please just pray for our family right now and respect our privacy. GOD BLESS!"

Madison's body was found in Watts Bar Lake in Rhea County, Tenn., according to WBIR. The 19-year-old was reportedly on a boat at the lake on Monday (May 30) and did not resurface after jumping into the water to swim.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and other local crews began searching for Madison in 40 to 50 feet of water at around 6:30 PM on Monday. Her body was discovered after midnight and transported to the Rhea County Medical Examiner's office.

McCain Taylor has shared more about his sister in the days since her death, including taking to Facebook to share a video of her singing Beyoncé's "I Was Here." The singer said he would "trade places" with her "in a heartbeat."

"Oh my precious baby sister! My only sibling that I could get to sing with me," he says. "We worked on this song for days and she was so excited yet so nervous to perform it, but as always my twin killed it! I miss and love you so much sissy and would trade places with you in a heartbeat."

McCain Taylor also posted many photos of Madison on Instagram, saying he has "no words" for the tragedy.

"You inspired me and so many other people, and overall had the best heart there ever was," he writes. "We will never forget you, the memories, or that beautiful contagious smile."

McCain Taylor, who went by Drake McCain on the show, competed on Season 17 of American Idol in 2019. He was eliminated after the Top 40 round.

