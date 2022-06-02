Josh Allen’s Favorite Wings Aren’t in Buffalo, They’re in Wyoming!

Josh Allen has quite the notoriety these days as a national celebrity for being the Buffalo Bills quarterback. He's heavily regarded as one of the best players in the NFL. But all Wyomingites know he got his start here in the Cowboy State. So despite the fact he is spending plenty of time in Buffalo, NY, where they are known for their wings (and the origin of them), Allen's favorite wings happen to be on the menu of a local Wyoming spot.

If you think about it, it only makes perfect sense. In college, he would have had so many opportunities to devour some wings at this particular spot. And I'm sure that Guy Fieri would completely endorse his recommendation. If you put two and two together, then you know after reading that, that this place has been featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' on the Food Network. Yes, I am referring to Double Dub's.

During this past Memorial Day Weekend, when Double Dub's was outside Freedom's Edge in downtown Cheyenne, I happened to stop over to grab some wings to go with my beer. I can honestly say this was my first time ordering from Double Dub's. And what I noticed on Double Dub's menu was the fact that the number 17 is next to a particular menu item. I jokingly asked the Double Dub's employee, "17? What, is that Josh Allen's favorite or something?"

He responded simply, "Yes, it is."

TSM TSM loading...

TSM TSM loading...

TSM TSM loading...

It turns out that the Spicy Bleu Wings at Double Dub's are Josh Allen's favorite wings. Regardless of whatever they have in Buffalo, NY, know that Josh still prefers what have been called the 'Best Wings in Wyoming' from the spot that's been featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'.

TSM TSM loading...

This is what the wings look like. And look at all those tots! Also, please excuse the fact that I had already eaten a couple of the wings before taking that pic as I was that excited to devour them, which definitely lived up to all the hype! And again, they're the Spicy Bleu Wings, the same ones that are Josh Allen's favorite!

Of course, if you want to know where Double Dub's will be this week, you can always check up on their Facebook page. But Friday (June 3rd), Double Dub's will be at Freedom's Edge in Cheyenne from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Murdoch's in Laramie from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Grab some wings this weekend, Wyoming!

