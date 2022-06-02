Cheyenne Tuesday Farmers Market To Reopen This Month

If you've been hankering for some locally grown veggies and other locally sourced items since the Winter Farmers Market ended, I've got good news for you, the Cheyenne Tuesday Farmers Market is set to open up later this month. In fact, we're less than two weeks away from the Tuesday Farmers Market, which will kick off on June 14th.

So, according to their Facebook page, they'll be operating until October 4th, so we have several weeks to stock up on tons of different items that will be moving in and out of the Farmers Market. The market will be set up again in the Frontier Mall parking lot on Tuesdays from 3 pm to 6 pm, so you can stop by after work.

If you're curious what types of vendors will be in house, you can find a list here that ranges from products like soaps, honey, dog treats, meat, produce, and more.

It's a really good opportunity to get the food less traveled, as they say on their website, "Eat Local-It's Thousands Of Miles Fresher". I really like that statement, and it's a great opportunity to see what's out there as far as vendors. For the most part, these are our neighbors, and they're doing an amazing job giving us tons of options.

Now, all we have to do is wait. And, hey, it's less than two weeks away, so really, we just have one more Tuesday to get through before the next series of Cheyenne Tuesday Farmers Markets kick-off.

