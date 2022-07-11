Another Off-Track Betting Location To Open In Cheyenne

If you've driven up or down Pershing Blvd. in Cheyenne, you've probably noticed that next to the Pershing Plaza center, there is a new sign up in front of the empty office buildings. The sign is announcing the upcoming opening of the Derby Club, which is an off-track betting location. There are already three other Derby Clubs in the state of Wyoming with the first location opening in Gillette, followed by Sheridan and Casper.

The Derby Club itself is about what you're expecting that it'll be. It will be an off-track horse gambling location, but will also have Historical Horse Racing Games. If the location that's opening in Cheyenne is similar to the one in Casper, we're also looking at getting a restaurant in the location. The restaurant in Casper looks fairly upscale, with dinner options like steak and lobster. You can check out their pictures on their socials here.

I first discovered the new betting location during the talks of who would be getting the package liquor license in Cheyenne earlier this year as the developers of the new location also developed the Pershing Plaza area and helped get The Office Bar & Grill their package liquor license. The plan back then was for the Office to get a bar and grill liquor license and transfer the package liquor license to what will be the Derby Club. Now, I'm not sure if the license switched around or not, but the city of Cheyenne is now out of both the package liquor licenses and the bar and grill liquor licenses.

What do you think? Is Cheyenne ready for another off-track betting location?

