Tuesday is expected to be another scorcher in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, with temperatures as high as 104 degrees.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement early Tuesday morning:

7 AM June 15th – Here's a look at forecast temperatures today and tonight across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle. We can expect mostly sunny skies, but there are chances for isolated afternoon thunderstorms across far southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska, some potentially being strong to severe.

