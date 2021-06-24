Wyoming Driver Dies Days After Being Ejected in Rollover Crash

A 39-year-old Wyoming man is dead after rolling his car near Rock Springs.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, near milepost 2.7 on the Interstate 80 Service Road.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Aaron Jereb was headed east when he lost control of his car and rolled it three times.

Jereb was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the car. He was reportedly life-flighted to a Salt Lake City hospital where he died on June 18.

The patrol says it was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash. The crash report did not list any possible contributing factors.