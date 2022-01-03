Arctic Front, Subzero Temps, Blowing Snow To Blast SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning southeast Wyoming residents to be ready for a blast of southeast Wyoming later this week.

The agency posted this statement on its website this morning [1/3]:

Weather impacts could be significant across southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle this coming work week. Strong winds are forecast today in the wind prone areas (Arlington, South Laramie Range and Bordeaux). Winds are looking to become more widespread Tuesday, with strong winds spilling out of the wind prone areas, possibly making it into the Nebraska Panhandle during the day Tuesday. An arctic front moves into the area from the north Wednesday morning, with widespread accumulating snow across much of the area. In addition to the snow, very cold temperatures and blustery north winds will create areas of blowing snow and dangerous windchill temperatures through Thursday. Looking at low temperatures Thursday morning well below zero, from the Laramie Range east into the Panhandle. Snow ends, but the winds begin to pick up once again Thursday into Friday, that could create widespread areas of blowing snow and poor visibility. May be time to be thinking of your outside 4 legged friends and livestock. Impacts could be major for unprotected animals with this winter storm system and extreme cold temperatures. Stay tuned!

The weather service issued an email statement on the weather on Monday morning which included the following;

High Wind Warnings for wind-prone areas of southeast Wyoming: Now - 5 PM Tuesday with wind gusts up to 75 mph likely

High Wind Watches: Wyoming: Tuesday 4 AM - 5 PM with possible wind gusts up to 65 mph Nebraska: Tuesday 9 AM - 5 PM with possible wind gusts up to 65 mph

Winter Storm Watches: 11 AM Tuesday - 11 PM Wednesday Snow totals 12 - 24 inches possible in mountains with wind gusts up to 70 mph

Widespread snowfall Wednesday

Very cold wind chills Wednesday night - Thursday morning