Local, State Authorities Searching For Missing Cheyenne Woman

Cheyenne Police and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Laramie County woman.

According to the Wyoming Missing Persons website, 53-year-old Carmen Michelle Polley was last seen in Cheyenne on April 28. She is described as being a 53-year-old white woman who stands five feet two inches tall and weighs 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the website post, she has a tattoo of a tiger on her left arm, an eagle on her right arm, and a scorpion across her ribs/torso area.

Anyone with information on Carmen Polley is being asked to contact the Cheyenne Police Department at 307-637-6500 or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at 307-777-7181.

