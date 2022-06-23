Now, this is something that I think we can all agree is a great gesture from Baskin Robbins in Cheyenne. By now, we're all aware of the massive fire on Lincolnway this week and the tireless work that the Cheyenne Fire Department put in to control and keep the blaze down, saving several businesses and homes in the area.

Well, Baskin Robbins on Lincolnway went to bat for the Cheyenne Fire Department and offered a "thank you" to the brave men and women who saved businesses on Lincolnway, including their own, by offering a discount to Cheyenne Fire Department firefighters and first responders. That's a pretty sweet deal.

According to Baskin Robbin's Facebook page, the 10 percent discount for Cheyenne Fire Department firefighters and first responders will begin today and run through Sunday, June 26th.

This is a great gesture by Basking Robbins and a perfect way to say thanks. It's nice to see people thanking first responders and firefighters for their hard work, especially when it's such a huge job to contain a massive fire like the one we saw earlier this week.

Social media showed up to give thanks to both Baskin Robbins and the Cheyenne Fire Department.

That is super awesome you guys! And great work to the first responders who were out there today!

We can only hope that we won't have to live through any more large blazes like we did this week. But we can be kind to people that have dedicated their lives to doing this for the community and give them a big THANK YOU.

