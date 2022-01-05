It's always great when we see leaders in the community step up to help others. Today (January 5th), Beach Please Drink Company in downtown Cheyenne is doing exactly that. They're collecting donations to help the victims of the recent Colorado fires.

Beach Please has teamed up with Red Cross to collect donations for over 600 families that lost everything due to the devastating Colorado fires. They've acquired a massive UHaul to take in the donations and will be accepting them until 9 p.m. tonight. According to their Facebook page, Beach Please is accepting gently used or new items, water, snacks, cell phone chargers, pet supplies etc. Any donations that could help a family that has lost everything to start over again is a huge help.

Beach Please told us why they took action to step up and help out this cause:

Before opening this business we would see tragic things happen and wish there was something we could do to help, but we felt limited with the impact we could make. When we opened the doors of Beach Please Drink Company we knew that changed. Making a positive impact for our community and our neighboring communities is a mission of ours. Giving back to those who need it most. This business and the willingness of others come together to make amazing things happen. This donation drive is just one example. We hope these donations help ease a burden of those who lost everything in the fire. And we hope they can focus on rebuilding. And we are so excited to be a part of that.

Beach Please is looking to fill the massive UHaul with donations and make multiple trips with supplies. While donations have already been coming in, they can always use more that will help at 600 families that have been victims of the Colorado fires.

To donate, visit Beach Please at 200 E. 17th Street in downtown Cheyenne.

