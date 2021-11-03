It's going to be a totally tubular time at Beach Please this Saturday as they've teamed up with Alf's Pub to celebrate their 1 year anniversary with Adult Night. The best part, it's going to be 80s and 90s themed. So, go ahead and bust out those mom jeans you have in the back corner of your closet, because this is going to be a party that you don't want to miss.

Have You Been To Beach Please?

If you haven't, you're missing out! They have the best non-alcoholic drinks in town. They'll mix you up different drinks that range from energy drinks, teas to some other sweet stuff. I know I'm not the only one that thinks they're awesome, the place is never empty and that's a testament to how great their business is and their awesome customer service.

When Is It?

It's this Saturday from 10am to 10pm. I know you're next question, where is it. It's at Beach Please's location on 17th street just off Warren. You won't be able to miss it Saturday, they're set to have some fire pits out and lawn chairs, along with Bernie's Cafe in the parking lot.

How Is It Adult Night

That's the beauty of this celebration, they'll be serving fun concoctions that will be for adults 21 and over. Their drinks are already incredible, so adults will get to enjoy these drinks with a little kick if they choose. They'll also have 80s and 90s music since that will be the theme, and if you're feeling lucky, they'll have some door prizes.

So make sure you check out Cheyenne's totally rad drink shop for a fun anniversary celebration this weekend.

