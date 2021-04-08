Beach Please Drink Company Joins Restaurant Week for First Time

A recent addition to Downtown Cheyenne has been added to Restaurant Week for the first time after only being open since November 2020. Beach Please Drink Company is being added to Restaurant Week and with good reason given its tropical themed drinks are something like you won't get anywhere else.

The relatively new drink spot brings a true taste of the beach that include crafted sodas, fruit smoothies, creamy smoothies, crafted energy drinks, chai, tropical refreshers, and much more. Personally, I'm a big fan of the crafted energy drinks, especially the Bull Shark and the Barracuda. To see what those and everything else there entails, you would have to check out their online ordering menu, or just make a trip there yourself.

But let's get back to the main point, Beach Please Drink Company is being added to restaurant week after being open just a short period of time and owners Amber and Mike Kester couldn't be more proud of how things have went so far. Amber told Wyoming News Now in a recent interview:

We started not really knowing what to expect. We started in a time when businesses weren’t opening and we started with a concept that was new to Cheyenne, so we didn’t know how it would go. But having people give us a chance, show up continually, support us, give us good reviews on Facebook and Google, it’s meant the world to us.

Mike also commented on the continued support from the Cheyenne community:

The support that we get and the reviews, just the positive feedback from Cheyenne really gives us motivation every morning to wake up, come down and make sure we continue that positivity, make sure we continue the quality of service and customer service we’ve been given.

As for their Restaurant Week deal at Beach Please Drink Company, they will be serving three 9 ounce drinks for just $5 so that you can get a mini assortment of just what the tropical drink company in Downtown Cheyenne is offering up during its hours of operation.

Get our free mobile app

For a refreshing drink spot with a laid back tropical feel, you can check out Beach Please in Downtown Cheyenne at 200 E. 17th Street. You can also find more info on their Facebook page which is updated often.