Bear Traps Residents In Steamboat Springs Home

The bears are hungry and searching for food and they're apparently willing to take hostages in order to get that food and fatten up before they head into the winter hibernation season.

According to the Denver Channel, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials had to put down the bear after it became aggressive and could not be removed by less drastic measures like hazing and the firing of non lethal rounds so that left them with no choice but to put the bear down due to health and human safety.

The bear entered the home through and open garage door and that the bear had gotten into the garage recently as well so it knew it had a pretty good food source and THAT is where the problem ultimately rooted.

During this time of year, when bears are feeding to fatten up before hibernation, it's not uncommon for bears to pack on and extra 20-30,000 calories a day and they are in full survival mode and looking for food mode so it's extra important to take the proper precautions to keep yourself and the bears safe.

If bears know there's a place that has food, such as your garage, yard, a campsite that isn't cleaned properly or where food isn't disposed of properly, the bears will find it and they will consistently return to look for more. Bears are not dumb creatures.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials noticed the bear had an injury to its jaw where one of its teeth was growing wrong and hanging out of its upper lip, they also noticed another tooth was shattered (ouch), they believe that was a big reason why the bear was really scoping out some human food...it's a little easier to eat.

That decision along with the bear's feisty attitude was ultimately the bear's undoing.

